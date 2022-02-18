Mizoram : Northeast India’s First Motosport Racing Tract Will Be Set-Up In Aizawl; Pact Worth Rs 10 Crores Inked

NET Web Desk

Northeast India’s first motosports racing tract and sports Complex will soon be constructed in the state capital of Mizoram – Aizawl, as informed by the state Sports & Youth Services Minister – Robert Romawia Royte on Thursday.

Addressing the mediapersons, Royte informed that Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) on Wednesday signed an agreement with a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) – Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for constructing the REC Motosports Racing Tract & Sports Complex at Lengpui near Aizawl.

The proposed project worth of Rs 10 Crores, will be the first-of-its-kind motor racing track in eastern and northeastern India.

Taking to Twitter, Royte confirmed the news. “Happy to witness signing of Agreement between the Mizoram State Sports Council and the Rural Electrification Corporation(REC) for construction of REC Motosports Racing Tract and Sports Complex at Lengpui,Mizoram. The racing tract will be the first of its kind in Eastern India.” – he wrote.

He further added that MSSC will make massive efforts to ensure that the project is completed in time.