Nagaland : BSF Extends Assistance To Local Populace Under ‘Civic Action Programmes’ 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a bid to reach out to the local population in its area of responsibility, the 111 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF), Satakha, Nagaland has been carrying out various Civic Action Programmes since Jan 18, 2022 by using its capabilities and the resources provided by the Government of India from time to time.

Taking this initiative further, the Battalion organized a Civic Action Programme cum free Medical Camp today at Community Health Centre, Satakha, Zunheboto district.

The Battalion in its endeavor understood the requirements of the local population and took the initiative to augment the infrastructure as well as capacity enhancement of the Community Health Centre, Satakha by distributing Laboratory Semi-Automatic Bio-Chemistry Analyzer, ECG 12 LED Machine, BP instruments, and Semi Fowler bed per the instructions issued by Government of India from time to time.

The Battalion Medical Officer along with Dr. M. Keyho, Senior Medical Officer, and Dr. Alvis Chikhe, Medical Officer, Community Health Centre Satakha attended to the patients and gave medicines to the poor and needy villagers of Satakha.