Nagaland CM Emphasizes On Significance Of Naga Wrestling; Acknowledges ASA For Preserving Its Legacy

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the Angami Sports Association (ASA), emphasizing on its role of being a keen exponent of Naga Wrestling Style and keeping alive the great legacy of their forefathers.

Rio shared the same, while attending the ‘Naga Wrestling Championship’ held under the 50th Meet of Angami Sports Association on February 18, 2022 at Khuochiezie, Local Ground Kohima.

The Chief Minister said that preserving the traditional sport is not the sole responsibility of – Angamis, Chekhasangs, and Zeliangs community.

He urged these tribes to propagate the importance of this wrestling style among other tribes, in order to make it one of the most popular sports, thereby bringing naga citizens closer to each other.

“The Nagaland Government is doing its best to bring up more sophisticated infrastructure for the youths to let them excel in games and sports.” – added Rio.

Taking to Twitter, Rio wrote “A pleasure to attend the Angami Sports Association 50th Meet. Sports encompasses more than just the benefit of physical activity but brings people together and fosters unity. Congratulations to the Association and to all the winners in the different disciplines.”

Rio was accompanied by Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation, G. Kaito Aye, Minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along, Advisor for Sericulture, Zhaleo Rio, Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, Er. Zale Nekha, Advisor for Technical Education and Election, Medo Yhokha, Khriehu Liezietsu, MLA, and host of officials and dignitaries.

Over 100 contingents from 4 units of Angami areas have been participating along the week-long annual sports meet. The four units from the Angami areas affiliated with the Association are the Northern Angami Sports Association (NASA), Southern Angami Sports Association (SASA), Western Angami Youth Organization (WAYO) and Chakhroma Youth Organization (CYO).