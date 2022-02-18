Nagaland : NPCC Formally Launches Much-Awaited INC’s Digital Membership Drive

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie today formally launched the much awaited Indian National Congress (INC) Party’s Digital Membership Drive.

During a brief program, technical aspects of Congress Party Membership App and the process for enrollment was explained and demonstrated by Capt GK Zhimomi, General Secretary, NPCC I/c Organisation.

This was followed by an interactive session where all PCC office bearers, PCC frontal organizations and various department heads took active part to clear doubts and got themselves enrolled as Verified Enrollers to undertake enrollment of those willing to apply for INC Membership till March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the NPCC has appointed 60 Chief Enrollers in all 60 Assembly Constituencies, who will be solely responsible for appointing Enrollers in every polling booth. Those willing to take up INC Membership must have possession of EPIC/ Voter ID Card and an active mobile number while approaching the nearest District Congress Committee (DCC) offices which are presently functioning in 12 Districts.

Further details for INC Digital Enrollment are also available on INC Nagaland Social Media platforms.