Nagaland : NSDMA Conducts Mock Exercise To Ensure Immediate Response During Earthquakes

In an attempt to review the management plans during earthquakes and enhance the ability to respond faster, an annual Mock Exercise on Earthquake preparedness was organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Peren under the aegis of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) at Jalukie.

Recently, the NSDMA, Home Department is conducting Mock Exercise in all the districts of Nagaland, which began from February 14, 2022.

The Mock Exercise shall be carried-out in phase wise manner that commenced from Dimapur district, and will be culminating on April 20, 2022 in Zunheboto District.

According to a press release, the drill shall be conducted by the concerned District Disaster Management Authority along with all stakeholders such as – State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other line departments in the districts.

District Disaster Management Authority, Peren under the aegis of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority organised the annual Mock Exercise on Earthquake at Jalukie on 18th February 2022. @StateDisaster @dipr_nagaland pic.twitter.com/PbHYMLrG2L — MyGov Nagaland (@MyGovNagaland) February 18, 2022

Its pertinent to note that mock exercises on various rescue operations were performed to ensure that concerned officials and locals are aware about disaster management plans for effective preparedness and response during times of real disasters.