Some Steal Deals Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

by

The Indian Premier League is truly an event that cricket fans from around the world shouldn’t miss. The demand for this stage is strong and even amidst a pandemic, the league has been successful. While the last two seasons of the IPL have been intriguing and quite a rollercoaster ride, the 2022 edition has so much more in store.

For the first time in a long time, the IPL is once again a 10-team affair with Lucknow and Ahmedabad as the two new teams are thrown into the mix. While the details of the IPL 2022 season itself have yet to be announced, we know that the Mega Auction turned out to be more exciting.

The Mega Auction scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru is what’s going to help fans and everyone else have a glimpse of how teams could perform this year, especially the two new teams. This way, many fans can also start to prepare their bets on IPL with 10CRIC and other betting sites this season.

What We Know About the Auction

It was just last month when the official schedule of the Mega Auction has been confirmed and recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already laid down the ground rules for everyone participating in this important cricket event.

We know that the auction in Bengaluru will be held in a bio secure-bubble environment and the officials attending the event from all ten teams will have to go through COVID-19 testing (RT-PCR) on February 9 to 100. The tests will happen from 12 am to 7 am on these dates. The attendees aren’t allowed to leave their hotels until they receive a negative testing result. As soon as the attendees arrive at their hotels and while they are waiting for their test results, the medical team will be monitoring them for any symptoms.

All attendees are also expected to share their vaccination details with the BCCI’s medical team. Once in the auction venue, they are all required to wear masks at all times. This is to make sure that the event will have fewer risks and that everyone is negative of the virus.

Player Retention Including Acquired Players by Lucknow and Ahmedabad

Aside from the health protocols in place, the list of players retained by the eight pre-existing franchises is already released including the players acquired by the two new teams. Here’s the complete list:

Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crore)
Shubman GillBatsmanINR 7 Cr
Hardik PandyaAll-rounderINR 15 Cr
Rashid KhanBowlerINR 15 Cr

 

Lucknow Super Giants:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
KL RahulBatsmanINR 17 Cr
Marcus StoinisAll-rounderINR 9.2 Cr
Ravi BishnoiBowlerINR 4 Cr

 

Chennai Super Kings:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Ravindra JadejaAll-rounderINR 16 Cr
MS DhoniWicket Keeper BatsmanINR 12 Cr
Moeen AliAll-rounderINR 8 Cr
Ruturaj GaikwadBatsmanINR 6 Cr

 

Delhi Capitals:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Rishabh PantWicket keeper batsmanINR 16 Cr
Axar PatelBowlerINR 9 Cr
Prithvi ShawBatsmanINR 7.50Cr
Anrich NortjeBowlerINR 6.50 Cr

 

Kolkata Knight Riders:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Andre RussellAll-rounderINR 12 Cr
Varun ChakravartyBowlerINR 8 Cr
Venkatesh IyerAll-rounderINR 8 Cr
Sunil NarineAll-rounderINR 6 Cr

 

Mumbai Indians:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Rohit SharmaBatsmanINR 16 Cr
Jasprit BumrahBowlerINR 12 Cr
Suryakumar YadavBatsmanINR 8 Cr
Kieron PollardAll-rounderINR 6 Cr

 

Punjab Kings:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Mayank AgarwalBatsmanINR 12 Cr
Arshdeep SinghBowlerINR 4 Cr

 

Rajasthan Royals:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Sanju SamsonWicket keeper batsmanINR 14 Cr
Jos ButtlerWicket keeper batsmanINR 10 Cr
Yashasvi JaiswalbatsmanINR 4Cr

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Virat KohliBatsmanINR 15 CR
Glenn MaxwellAll-rounderINR 11 CR
Mohammed SirajBowlerINR 7 CR

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

PlayerRolePrice (In Crores)
Kane WilliamsonBatsmanINR 14 Cr
Abdul SamadBowlerINR 4Cr
Umran MalikBowlerINR 4Cr

 

The teams are set to complete their player list during the auction. There will be a total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players who are listed to take part in the auction. 217 slots are available to be filled by all ten teams. So far, 48 players have opted to list themselves on the highest Rs 2 crore reserve bracket.

 

 

 

