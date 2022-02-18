Some Steal Deals Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The Indian Premier League is truly an event that cricket fans from around the world shouldn’t miss. The demand for this stage is strong and even amidst a pandemic, the league has been successful. While the last two seasons of the IPL have been intriguing and quite a rollercoaster ride, the 2022 edition has so much more in store.

For the first time in a long time, the IPL is once again a 10-team affair with Lucknow and Ahmedabad as the two new teams are thrown into the mix. While the details of the IPL 2022 season itself have yet to be announced, we know that the Mega Auction turned out to be more exciting.

The Mega Auction scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru is what’s going to help fans and everyone else have a glimpse of how teams could perform this year, especially the two new teams. This way, many fans can also start to prepare their bets on IPL with 10CRIC and other betting sites this season.

What We Know About the Auction

It was just last month when the official schedule of the Mega Auction has been confirmed and recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already laid down the ground rules for everyone participating in this important cricket event .

We know that the auction in Bengaluru will be held in a bio secure-bubble environment and the officials attending the event from all ten teams will have to go through COVID-19 testing (RT-PCR) on February 9 to 100. The tests will happen from 12 am to 7 am on these dates. The attendees aren’t allowed to leave their hotels until they receive a negative testing result. As soon as the attendees arrive at their hotels and while they are waiting for their test results, the medical team will be monitoring them for any symptoms.

All attendees are also expected to share their vaccination details with the BCCI’s medical team . Once in the auction venue, they are all required to wear masks at all times. This is to make sure that the event will have fewer risks and that everyone is negative of the virus.

Player Retention Including Acquired Players by Lucknow and Ahmedabad

Aside from the health protocols in place, the list of players retained by the eight pre-existing franchises is already released including the players acquired by the two new teams. Here’s the complete list:

Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans:

Player Role Price (In Crore) Shubman Gill Batsman INR 7 Cr Hardik Pandya All-rounder INR 15 Cr Rashid Khan Bowler INR 15 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants:

Player Role Price (In Crores) KL Rahul Batsman INR 17 Cr Marcus Stoinis All-rounder INR 9.2 Cr Ravi Bishnoi Bowler INR 4 Cr

Chennai Super Kings:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder INR 16 Cr MS Dhoni Wicket Keeper Batsman INR 12 Cr Moeen Ali All-rounder INR 8 Cr Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman INR 6 Cr

Delhi Capitals:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Rishabh Pant Wicket keeper batsman INR 16 Cr Axar Patel Bowler INR 9 Cr Prithvi Shaw Batsman INR 7.50Cr Anrich Nortje Bowler INR 6.50 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Andre Russell All-rounder INR 12 Cr Varun Chakravarty Bowler INR 8 Cr Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder INR 8 Cr Sunil Narine All-rounder INR 6 Cr

Mumbai Indians:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Rohit Sharma Batsman INR 16 Cr Jasprit Bumrah Bowler INR 12 Cr Suryakumar Yadav Batsman INR 8 Cr Kieron Pollard All-rounder INR 6 Cr

Punjab Kings:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Mayank Agarwal Batsman INR 12 Cr Arshdeep Singh Bowler INR 4 Cr

Rajasthan Royals:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Sanju Samson Wicket keeper batsman INR 14 Cr Jos Buttler Wicket keeper batsman INR 10 Cr Yashasvi Jaiswal batsman INR 4Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Virat Kohli Batsman INR 15 CR Glenn Maxwell All-rounder INR 11 CR Mohammed Siraj Bowler INR 7 CR

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Player Role Price (In Crores) Kane Williamson Batsman INR 14 Cr Abdul Samad Bowler INR 4Cr Umran Malik Bowler INR 4Cr

The teams are set to complete their player list during the auction. There will be a total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players who are listed to take part in the auction. 217 slots are available to be filled by all ten teams. So far, 48 players have opted to list themselves on the highest Rs 2 crore reserve bracket.

Sources : indiatimes.com, iplt20,bbc sport