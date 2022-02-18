Tripura : Tribal Party – TIPRA Motha Demands Election To Village Committees; Threatens To Move Court

NET Web Desk

TIPRA Motha, the ruling party in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has submitted deputations to Governor – Satyadeo N Arya demanding his intervention in holding immediate elections to village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The TTAADC spans across 70 per cent of the state’s territory and is home to over 30 per cent of the tribal population in Tripura. It is locally administered through 587 village committees.

The elections to these committees were scheduled to be held within March 2021, but were delayed due to the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic.

“If polling is not conducted by March 31, the village committees will not receive funding from the state as well as the Centre. Naturally, the people living in the tribal council areas will be the worst sufferers,” – asserted Rajeshwar Debbarma, the political secretary to Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

This is the right time to hold election to the village committees because the coronavirus situation has been controlled in the state, he said.

“If polling is not held to the village committees, we will not hesitate to knock at court’s door for protecting the constitutional rights of the people”, further added Debbarma.