Arunachal Pradesh Could Have Continued With UT Status For Few More Years : CM Khandu 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu claimed that full-fledged status for the frontier state was attained before it had actually become matured enough, and that it could have continued with the Union Territory (UT) for a few more years.

Khandu asserted the same, while speaking at a symposium on “Youth perspective on development and changes in Arunachal Pradesh in 50 years”, organized as part of state’s golden jubilee celebrations.

In order to prove his point, Khandu raised the quality of education during the UT times, and added that schools in the state were very few but the quality of education was very high.

“The generation that received education during the NEFA and UT times were really educated and the quality of education reflected in their services,” Khandu said.

However, he mentioned that concerned scenario changed after Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state.

The CM highlighted that “Hundreds of schools were established across the state but the quality in education dropped sharply.”

“Nothing would be achieved by pondering on what went wrong or putting the blame on any individual or political party.” – he further added.

Khandu went on to say that all claims about the need for connections to acquire government positions are false and that “today, youths with merit and not those with connections are getting government jobs. In 5 to 10 years from now, government offices will be different altogether – more honest, more efficient and more responsible. You will see.”

He called upon the youths to be responsible towards their jobs, whatever the jobs may be, and advocated “changing the mindset of only depending upon the government for all needs and only blaming the government for all problems.”

Citing the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ programme of the state, Khandu said, “Youths need to travel to other districts. Know your state, take pride in the diversity, and then explore the world with your head held high.”