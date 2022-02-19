Assam : Contraband Substances Worth Rs 14 Crores Seized From Sonapur; 3 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace in Guwahati, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized a large stash of morphines worth Rs 14 Crores from Sonapur in Assam.

Morphine – a powerful contraband substance were recovered by the NCB sleuths from secret chambers located inside the 2 vehicles.

During a routine security checking at Sonapur Toll Gate, the security forces nabbed these vehicles and held three in connection with the same.

According to reports, the drugs were being smuggled in two cars, arriving from Manipur. Along with the contraband items, these NCB officials managed to nab Ataur Rahman – son of criminal Pakhi Miya.

Besides, two others involved with the crime were also held along with Ataur. All these three accused will be brought to Guwahati, where they will be formally apprehended.