Assam : First TV News Anchor & Prominent Journalist – Pratap Bordoloi Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Assam’s first Television News Anchor & the former Deputy Director of All India Radio (AIR) News and Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Guwahati – Pratap Bordoloi breathed his last on Friday at around 10:35 PM in his Guwahati residence. He was 72.

Born on April 1, 1949, Pratap is survived by his wife – Dr. Ruma Bordoloi, an eminent media personality, their son and two daughters.

The last rites of the prominent figure will be held today around 12 PM at the Nabagraha Crematorium at Silpukhuri in Guwahati.

Bordoloi was one of the pioneer figures in the field of media & journalism. He was the first one to lend his voice for the dubbing in Guwahati Planetarium.

One of the prominent voices in electronic media, Bordoloi also became the first Assamese news reader of Doordarshan Kendra, Guwahati.

Besides, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has also expressed his deep condolences on the sudden demise of Bordoloi. Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Deeply pained by the demise of Pratap Bordoloi, former Deputy Director of AIR News & DDK News, Guwahati. A pioneer in Assamese news reading in DDK, he was a prominent voice in electronic media. My condolences to the bereaved & prayers for sadgati of the deceased. Om Shanti!”.