Assam Government Launches Night Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati 

NET Web Desk

Assam has been the first state in the country to introduce the Night Navigation Mobile Application in rivers, which was ceremonially inaugurated today at Assam Administrative Staff College by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ferry services based in Guwahati.

The first night journey of Inland Water Transport (IWT) ferry between Guwahati-North Guwahati has commenced from Saturday night at 9 PM.



This milestone has been attained in association with the Principal Scientist of IIT Madras – Dr. K Raju in surveying the draft and developing the Brahmputra river mobile app.

Besides, these night ferry services will be operated along places like – Jorhat, Dhubri among others.