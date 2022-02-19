Tripura : Agartala Soon To Be Connected With Dhaka & Chittagong Through Direct Flight Services

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2022 : The central government have disseminated happy news for the people of Tripura, announcing that international air services will be resumed soon from Agartala to Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in its official twitter handle informed that 13 new routes for flights have been proposed across the country while 10 routes have been proposed for three North Eastern states – Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

The proposed five routes for Assam state are : Guwahati-Bangkok-Guwahati; Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati; Guwahati-Kathmandu-Guwahati; Guwahati-Yangon-Guwahati and Guwahati-Hanoi-Guwahati.

Proposed three routes for Manipur state are : Imphal-Mandaloy-Imphal; Imphal-Bangkok-Imphal and Imphal-Kunming-Imphal.

Two routes for Tripura state are – Agartala-Dhaka-Agartala and Agartala-Chittagong-Agartala.

Under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced two flights for Bangladesh from Tripura.

MoCA tweeted “Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz Tak! #UDAN-RCS is a first-of-its-kind scheme that aims to create affordable yet economically viable and profitable flights on regional routes along with boosting tourism and creating new jobs in the sector. #UdeDeshKaAamNagrik #SabUdenSabJuden”.

In a Facebook post Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said MBB Airport in Agartala is now set to have international flight service with Dhaka & Chittagong. Deb wrote “Finally, MBB Airport in Agartala is now set to have international flight service with Dhaka & Chittagong. My heartfelt thanks to PM Narendra Modi & Civil Aviation Minister JM Scindia for this initiative to fulfill the dream of the people of Tripura”.

He said the proposed international flight service with Bangladesh will surely boost Tripura tourism and take the state to a new height in terms of air connectivity. It will also benefit the people of Bangladesh in various ways & strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries.