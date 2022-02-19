COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 44 New Cases; 1 Fatality

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 44 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64244, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 296 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 3 active cases, West Kameng – 5, Namsai (5), Lower Subansiri with 2 cases, Upper Siang reported 3 cases, Tawang (14), Lohit – 2 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 351 active cases, while 53 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63597. The recovery rate now stands at 98.99% per cent.