COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 31 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 91,294

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 31 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 91294, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 397 active cases, while 105 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91294, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1568.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,35,832 total vaccines, with 3223 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1510 citizens of 18+ age group and 236 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.