COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 1151 New Cases; 22.01% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1151 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.01%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9919. While, a total of 2,04,476 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 641 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5229 samples were tested on February 18, 2022, out of which 510 samples belonged to males, while 641 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,93,916. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 122 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 105 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 914 & 10 positive cases respectively.