How This Remote Village In Mizoram Achieved Remarkable Success In Chilly Plantation

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Atleast 90 farmers residing along the far-flung and lovely hamlet of Thingsai in Mizoram’s Lunglei district have taken-up chilly plantations and attained tremendous success.

These farmers have produced more than 176 quintals of chillies, thereby earning them over Rs 50 lakhs.

H. Zahnuna, an 84-year-old farmer who harvests roughly 24 quintals of chilies, is the largest producer. These chilles cost Rs. 300 per kgs. The hamlet that had been cultivating chilly plants for a long time had reaped enormous benefits from it.

In 2017, they produced over 400 quintals of chillies, earning a total of Rs. 100 lakhs. Residents claim that many people have left the chilly plantation and the village is producing less than previously, despite the farmers’ great success.