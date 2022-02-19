Manipur : Assam Rifles Apprehends KYKL Insurgent From Moreh

NET Web Desk

In a major counter-insurgency operation, the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles recently apprehended a cadre of the banned militant outfit – Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KWKL) from Moreh District in Manipur.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops of Assam Rifles alongwith Manipur Police conducted the joint operation and nabbed the militant.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Rifles confirmed the news. “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS KYKL INSURGENT IN MANIPUR Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 16 Feb, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of KYKL from Moreh, Manipur.” – it wrote.

ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS KYKL INSURGENT IN MANIPUR

Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 16 Feb, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of KYKL from Moreh, Manipur. @adgpi @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/Mvc9jmDg8Q — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in another such operation conducted on the same day, concerned troop of the paramilitary force has foiled an extensive cross-border smuggling of Chinese-origin auto parts worth Rs 4 Lakhs at Moreh, Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles wrote “ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING IN MANIPUR Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 16 Feb, foiled cross border smuggling of chinese origin auto parts worth Rs 4 Lakhs at Moreh, Manipur.”