Manipur Assembly Polls : Meghalaya CM Visits NPP Candidate’s Father Shot During Campaign

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister & National People’s Party (NPP) Chief – Conrad K Sangma on Saturday visited his party’s candidate Andro L. Sanjoy Singh’s father – Shamjai Singh, who was admitted to the hospital after being shot during the election campaign, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to ANI report, Shamjai Singh was shot on the right shoulder during a campaign programme at Yairipok Yambem Leikai in Manipur on Friday.

Responding to the violence, Sangma asserted that he will meet the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard, and ensure that necessary action is taken against the perpetrators.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Anguished that our candidate, Sh. L. Sanjoy Singh’s father, Sh. Shamjai Singh was shot & injured in a campaign programme at Yairipok Yambem Leikai. These incidents are tarnishing the sacred essence of our democracy. I urge ECI to see into these developments in #Manipur.”

Anguished that our candidate, Sh. L. Sanjoy Singh’s father, Sh. Shamjai Singh was shot & injured in a campaign programme at Yairipok Yambem Leikai. These incidents are tarnishing the sacred essence of our democracy. I urge ECI to see into these developments in #Manipur. pic.twitter.com/EHkSy9Mfvq — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 19, 2022

“The incident that happened last night is very unfortunate. This simply reflects the frustration of certain individuals. They know the overall political situation. This is not acceptable at all the kind of action they are taking. And we in politics and in democracy have always believed in casting expression through speeches and our votes but this kind of behaviour, this kind of action is completely unacceptable,” said Sangma.

Besides, he also met with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and apprised him of the attack. Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Apprised the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur about the attack on our candidate’s father last night & on the series of incidents that took place around Manipur causing great concern for the safety of our candidates & the people.”

Apprised the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur about the attack on our candidate’s father last night & on the series of incidents that took place around Manipur causing great concern for the safety of our candidates & the people. pic.twitter.com/hW5pAV0KbX — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 19, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.