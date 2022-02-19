Meghalaya : Local Populace Undertake ‘Locality Beautification & Enhancement Project’ For Beautifying Streetscape

NET Web Desk

In order to rejuvenate & beautify towns and localities of Shillong, the local populace and concerned community institutions have undertaken a remarkable initiative termed ‘Locality Beautification & Enhancement Project’.

This initiative has been undertaken for transforming the stretch environment into a more accommodating setting, thereby improving pedestrian experiences.

Besides, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma; alongside ministers – Sniawbhalang Dhar; Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Khasi Hills and respective legislators visited Mawkhar, Jaiaw Lansona Lane, Mission Compound, Jaiaw Laitdom, Sunny Hill, and Dymmiew localities for inspecting the works under the concerned project.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Meghalaya, Sangma interacted with the members of the community, commended their efforts and thanked them for standing by the Government through difficult times and for being ever-ready in lending a helping hand.

He stated that such cooperation is instrumental in achieving all-round development of the state.

Happy to partake in the locality beautification project in Sunny Hill & Dymmiew. The wall paintings pay tribute to eminent personalities with meaningful messages on them. #MeghalayaAt50 truly celebrates the spirit of community! pic.twitter.com/bbnjN5QGNT — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the CM also assured the local populace & community institutions that state government will continue to such projects in the future for encouraging the spirit of community.