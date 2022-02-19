Mizoram : New Bent-Toed Gecko Species ‘Cyrtodactylus Siahaensis’ Discovered In Siaha

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A team of researchers from Mizoram University have recently discovered another new species of bent-toed gecko or Cyrtodactylus at Palak National Wetland of Siaha District in Mizoram.

Named as Cyrtodactylus siahaensis, one can differentiate these geckos from its morphology and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA).

Prof. H.T. Lalremsanga, Head Of Department (HOD) of Developmental Biology & Herpetology Laboratory, Department of Zoology in Mizoram University asserted that “when new species are discovered, it is very important to name them after the place of their discovery as they will be valued by generations to come.”

“The recent discoveries of several new species in Mizoram is a proof of the rich biodiversity of the state,” he added.

Recently, researchers have discovered a new species of gecko or lizard belonging to the family of Cyrtodactylus exercitus (in Latin ‘exercitus’ means army) from Umroi Military station in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Named after the valour of Indian Army, these new species of bent-toed gecko was discovered as part of the research team’s efforts to uncover herpetofaunal diversity of North East India.

Both these new discovered species were published in the European Journal of Taxonomy vol. 794 on February 18, 2022.

However, its worthy to note that team of researchers from Mizoram University recently discovered a new species of bent-toed gecko or Cyrtodactylus belonging to the family of Cyrtodactylus khasiensis from Lunglei District of Mizoram.

Named as Cyrtodactylus lungleiensis, one can differentiate these geckos from other such species through a bent toe, which resembles that of a bird’s toe. These bent-toe geckos reside only in the wild amid bushes, rocks and woods.