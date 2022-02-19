Pension Scheme Implementation : Provisional Employee Body Meets Mizoram CM; Ends Agitation

NET Web Desk

The Provisional Employees Association of Mizoram (PEAM) has called a halt to its protest over the regularization and implementation of a pension system – “The Mizoram New Define Contributory Pension Scheme for Provisional Employees”, thereby threatening to escalate the protest if the state government fails to meet all of its demands immediately.

Atleast thousands of provisional employees have been on mass casual leave since February 17, demanding the same. However, they decided to end the protest after receiving assurance from the state government to look after the matter.

According to reports, the Vice President of the association – Lalenkawla asserted that representatives of PEAM on Friday called-on the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga, who assured them to take measures for meeting their demands, therein instructed the state finance commissioner to undertake appropriate action for ensuring that association’s demands are fulfilled immediately.

These employees have been staging agitation, placing demands to regularize and cancel the government order, stating that ‘regularization of provisional employees and contractual employees shall be put on hold.’