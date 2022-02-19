Nagaland : Advisor To CM – Abu Metha Urges Youth To Visit Kohima Museum; Exhibiting Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

The Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to CM – Abu Metha urged the younger generations, especially the students of schools and colleges to visit the Nagaland State Museum in Kohima, which has been playing a crucial role to exhibit the rich cultural heritage of the northeastern state.

He also marked the site as a must visit tourist destination for the local populace and guests.

Taking to Twitter, Metha wrote “The State Museum in #Kohima, #Nagaland is very well curated, giving a fantastic glimpse into the #NagaWayOfLife. A must visit for locals & visiting guests. I also encourage students of schools & colleges to visit & learn.”

The State Museum in #Kohima, #Nagaland is very well curated, giving a fantastic glimpse into the #NagaWayOfLife. A must visit for locals & visiting guests. I also encourage students of schools & colleges to visit & learn. @tourismgoi @incredibleindia @tournagaland17 pic.twitter.com/h4d3D1us5P — abu metha (@abumetha) February 19, 2022

Established in 1970, Kohima Museum incorporates of rarest collection of articles & invaluable treasures belonging to all 16 tribes of Nagaland.

From tribal attires and weapons to jewellery and sculptures, the exhibits of the museum are well-curated, showcasing glimpse of Naga livelihoods.

Situated along the Upper Bayavu Hill, the archive displays amazing paintings made by local artists. It also showcases musical instruments used by the Naga tribes.

Meanwhile, one of the best attractions of the museum are the models of traditional Naga huts known as Naga Morung. The museum also houses a rare collection of precious stones like cornelian and tourmaline along with brass artefacts and silver bells.