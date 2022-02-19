Nagaland Government To Implement ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy; Strictly Monitoring Employees Attendance

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government is planning to strictly monitor employee attendance and office timings, thereby agreeing to implement ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy with immediate effect.

This was decided during the recent monthly meeting of Administrative Heads of Departments (AHODs) and Heads of Departments (HDs) held under the chairmanship of Nagaland Chief Secretary (CS) – J Alam, IAS in the Secretariat Conference Hall.

Addressing the meeting, the officials deliberated on reviewing attendance of officials & staffs in the Secretariat and Directorate. The CS stated that all state government offices should start functioning normally with the improvement of COVID-19 situation.

He further mentioned that “state government spends a huge amount of money on salaries and if government employees don’t attend their office their pay should be withheld.”

The Chief Secretary also requested the AHoDs and HoDs to give special attention to the pending court cases of the State Government.

He stated that proper para-wise comments should be prepared and the Government lawyers should also be briefed earnestly so that the State Government is in a better position to defend the cases.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, a Power-point presentation was also made by CEO Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) – Alemtemshi Jamir where he informed the House that the State Government will be organizing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave, possible in April 2022.

According to DIPR report, J Alam asserted that Nagaland needs to attract cooperate companies to contribute their social responsibilities for the development of the State.

He called upon the departments to come up with ideas and plans and work out various projects to be submitted to the companies. Stating that the State is fund constrained, he encouraged the departments to take up developmental activities available through CSR.

Stating it a golden opportunity, Chief Secretary instructed all departments to submit their proposals and projects to IDAN at the earliest for compilation and submission. Besides, the Development Commissioner of Nagaland – Amardeep Bhatia, IAS also opined that implementation of CSR projects in the State will bring good practices.