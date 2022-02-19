Nagaland : Outreach Programme & Photo Exhibition Conducted To Honour Forgotten Heroes

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The integrated communication and outreach program cum photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was conducted with Principal Director, School Education, Shanavas C, IAS as the special guest on February 19, 2022 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kohima.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, the special guest called upon the students to be responsible citizens, respecting each others culture and tradition, and encouraged them to follow their passions with full dedication.

He also inaugurated a Photo exhibition hall and felicitated the winners of paintings and quiz competitions.

Addressing the students, Head of Office, Field Exhibition Officer, Sophie said today’s exhibition was a humble attempt to recall and remember forgotten heroes of our freedom struggle, many of whom might be renowned yet unknown to the new generation. Adding that the aim of recreating and bringing forth stories and photographs, which lay as faded memories of the past as a medium of inspiration and encouragement for the coming generations. Stating that in this fast-moving world, the youth hardly find time for remembrance of our rich heritage and past. While the nation celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is most crucial to reach out to the younger generation and let them know about our nation’s rich history. He also informed that during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, initiatives are being planned to hold events, exhibitions (online and offline), publications, and develop museums keeping the unsung or unacknowledged heroes of the Indian freedom struggle.

The program was initiated by the Government of India and organised by Field Outreach Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kohima in collaboration with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kohima. During the exhibition, the posters and paintings of unsung heroes of the Indian freedom movement were displayed in the hall.