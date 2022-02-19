Sikkim : BJP Highlights Critical Issues Including Security Breach; Criticizes Ruling SKM Party

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

It appears that things are not going well between the Bharatiya Janata Party (Sikkim Chapter) and the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha-led government, despite the fact that they are in a formal alliance. As a result, the BJP has decided to criticize the government in the media, and they have stated that they will hold numerous press conferences in the future to highlight various issues.

Accordingly, the BJP Sikkim chapter presented two critical issues in the state : a security breach at the Tashiling Secretariat and a recent reduction in milk subsidy.

“On one hand, Sikkim Milk Union is saying that it has benefited from subsidy, but on the other hand, it is suddenly saying that it has lost 33 lakh due to subsidy, so there is no transparency,” said the president of BJP in Sikkim – DB Chauhan.

“We demand that the state government audit the PSUs that are not operating properly, and if the state government is unable to do so, that it be turned over to the CAG, who will report back to us if there is no corruption.” – he further added.

When asked if the BJP-SKM partnership is going well, President Chaihan replied, “We are part of the coalition, but we are supporting from the outside because we are not part of the decision-making committee.”

The Sikkim BJP Unit’s Spokesperson – Raju Giri, called Secretariat vandalism a “Security Breach” and demanded “high-tech security” in all government facilities.

He also proposed that more security personnel be deployed. Meanwhile, Giri stated that in the recent past, Sikkim had seen many incidents such as a major fire at the Eco-Heritage Cultural Park in Yangang, South Sikkim, a murder in MG Marg and a hospital, and now this security breach in a place like Tashiling Secretariat, considered to be one of the secured places.

This raises the issue of common people’s safety; if a facility like this isn’t secure, how can regular citizens be safe – questioned Giri.

Its worth noting that the Sikkim government offers a milk incentive of Rs 8 per litre, which leads to an increase in milk production, according to the government. However, the Managing Director (MD) of Sikkim Milk recently reported that the Sikkim Milk Union incurred a loss of Rs 33 lakhs.