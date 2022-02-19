Sikkim : Construction Work For Dikchu-Rangang Stretch To Begin Soon; Framework Inked

Union Ministry of Rural Development has issued an advisory in reference with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and Border Roads Organization (BRO). In compliance with the advisory, a framework for construction of roads by BRO under MGNREGA was signed between the Sikkim Rural Development Department and BRO on February 18.

Principal Secretary RDD C.S. Rao signed on behalf of the State Government and on behalf of BRO Brigadier S.P Singh, Chief Engineer Project Swastik, signed. BRO has been involved in the construction of roads in Mangan, Pakyong and Gangtok.

However, the road to be taken up initially under the new arrangement is the Dikchu-Rangang stretch and the work will start soon. MGNREGA jobcard holders involved in BRO projects will not only be paid their daily wage of Rs. 212 as per the MGNREGA rates but will also get the difference of wage from BRO at par with BRO workers.