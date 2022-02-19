Tripura : Officials From India And Bangladesh Inspects Drinking Water & Irrigation Projects In Sabroom

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Members of a joint technical committee of the India and Bangladesh on Friday inspected the drinking water and irrigation projects along the Feni River.

This river is located in the Sabroom sub-division of Tripura, which is about 129 kms away from Agartala city.

From Indian side, DM of South Tripura district Saju Waheed A welcomed the Bangladesh delegation in Tripura at 10:30 AM. The DM was accompanied by SDM of Sabroom sub-division Debdas Debbarma and officials of various departments of Tripura government including Irrigation and Water Resources departments. On behalf of India, a bottle of drinking water made of bamboo was handed over to the delegation of Bangladesh.

From Bangladesh part, a 12-member delegation including Chief Engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, Chittagong Md. Ramzan Ali Pramanik and Member of the Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission Md Mahmudur Rahaman.

Delegates from both the countries visited the site of drinking water project and irrigation project being constructed on the banks of Feni river near Maitri Bridge.The engineering aspects of the projects were discussed between the representatives of the two countries.

At around 2 PM, a 10-member delegation, including the DM of South Tripura district, went to Bangladesh side and concluded the necessary talks with Bangladeshi officials to draw water from the Feni River. Later, the DM told reporters that collecting water from the Feni river at Sabroom 22 pumps shall be used for irrigation and pumps with problem shall be solved while the construction work of the water treatment plant at Anand Para in Sabroom would be resumed.

During this meeting and inspection, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) were present at the time.