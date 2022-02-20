Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram Statehood Day Celebrations; Know Its History & Journey Towards Progress

NET Web Desk

February 20, 2022 marks the Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram – a date which marks their vibrant contributions into national development, showcasing their rich cultures and traditions.

True unity & brotherhood of the citizens hailing from these states during challenges and struggles depict their strength to tackle all obstacles. Playing a major role into the freedom struggle of the nation, both the states have time and again portrayed their innovation and skills to enhance the stature of India.

During this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister, President along with other political stalwarts have greeted the people and applauded their potential in bringing an all-round development among the masses.

Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

My message on the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/9Y1EC2V609 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, both the states exemplify unity in diversity. I wish both the states to make rapid strides in development while living in harmony with nature. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2022

Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 20, 2022

Warmest wishes and greetings to my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh on the happy occasion of 36th Statehood Day Celebration. Let us all work together and contribute in building a New Arunachal that is harmonious, prosperous and corrupt free. Jai Hind! Jai Arunachal! pic.twitter.com/dFLSzE0VBq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2022

Mizoram State Day 2022 Message 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Uu8OfIqPTu — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) February 20, 2022

Mizoram State Day 2022 Message 2/2 Full messsage 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/WNvUywOfaf pic.twitter.com/arzaupvCNX — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) February 20, 2022

Both states attained statehood on February 20, 1987 following the 53rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution in 1986.

The mountainous frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, sanskrit for ‘land of the rising sun’, is situated in the extreme northeastern part of the country.

It was formerly known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and was part of Assam until it was made a union territory in 1972 and a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

On the other hand, the ‘Land of Mizos’ was earlier known as the Lushai hills district of Assam before it was renamed as the Mizo hills District in 1954 and became union territory in 1972 and in February 20, 1987 achieved statehood.