Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram Statehood Day Celebrations; Know Its History & Journey Towards Progress

February 20, 2022 marks the Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram – a date which marks their vibrant contributions into national development, showcasing their rich cultures and traditions.

True unity & brotherhood of the citizens hailing from these states during challenges and struggles depict their strength to tackle all obstacles. Playing a major role into the freedom struggle of the nation, both the states have time and again portrayed their innovation and skills to enhance the stature of India.

During this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister, President along with other political stalwarts have greeted the people and applauded their potential in bringing an all-round development among the masses.

Both states attained statehood on February 20, 1987 following the 53rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution in 1986.

The mountainous frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, sanskrit for ‘land of the rising sun’, is situated in the extreme northeastern part of the country.

It was formerly known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and was part of Assam until it was made a union territory in 1972 and a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

On the other hand, the ‘Land of Mizos’ was earlier known as the Lushai hills district of Assam before it was renamed as the Mizo hills District in 1954 and became union territory in 1972 and in February 20, 1987 achieved statehood.