Assam : NCC Cadets Visit ‘Pramod Talukdar Old Age Home’ In Beltola

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to inculcate the spirit of compassion and selfless service among younger generations for the elders, the cadets of 47 Assam R & V Sqn NCC under the Social Service and Community Development Project of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) carried-out a Community Service Program at the Pramod Talukdar Old Age Home in Beltola, Assam.

Under the guidance of Col Shomir Bhatnagar, the Commanding Officer of the unit, and in the august presence of Dr Bibeka Saikia, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, the NCC Cadets served tea and eatables to the inmates of the old-age home and also entertained them with a variety of cultural activities.

According to a press release, the inmates also participated in the activities with joy and enthusiasm.

Addressing the mediapersons, Dr Saikia asserted that larger aim of the program is to develop the qualities of selfless service among the younger generation while at the same time inculcating in them compassion for the elders of the society.

Besides, the old-age home was gifted wheel chairs, a fully automatic washing machine, hot and cold water dispenser and some medicines as part of the program.

Staff of the unit, Nb Ris Ramesh Kumar, SQMD Bides Mitra and L/Dfr BV Reddy were also present at the occasion.