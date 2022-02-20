Manipur Assembly Polls : Nagaland BJP President Calls-For Mutual Respect Towards Religious Matters

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In the run-up for Manipur State General Election 2022, the Nagaland State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Minister – Temjen Imna Along campaigned for Nemcha Kigpen – the official BJP candidate for 50th Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the Public Meeting, the State President appealed to the well-wishers, party karyakartas and public to support the candidature of Nemcha Kigpen; describing her as a loyal BJP worker who deserved to be given a chance to represent her people in the Assembly, “You don’t have a leader; you have a party worker amongst you” stated.

Along, recollecting the selfless services, asserted that Kigpen had rendered towards the needy with much passion and conviction during the pandemic.

Asserting that BJP is the world’s largest political party that have the best interest of even the smallest and poorest section of the society, Kigpen added, “Bharatiya Janata Party is not just a political party but a National Party with its focus on socio-economic developmental programs as its top priority, and is inclusive in nature”.

The President also called for mutual respect towards religious matters, “Our leaders in India are Hindus. So, they have a right to believe in their faith. Likewise, our leaders of Manipur, the hilly areas and Nagaland which is a Christian State; and each of us have a right to practice our own faith. Let us respect each other and be inclusive”, he stated.

Highlighting on the numerous central schemes under BJP Government such as – Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY), Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwalla Yojana, PM-Krishi Yojana which are provided to each eligible citizens in India regardless of political party affiliations, “BJP is an inclusive party that listen to the voice of the poor and its party karyakartas”, Along added.

Encouraging the people of 50th Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency to support and vote for Smti. Nemcha Kigpen, the President emphasized further that the dreams and aspiration for a prosperous and inclusive development to reach the villages and doorstep of Kangpokpi constituency can be achieved only when they choose to elect the right leader saying, “the only way to carry forward your dreams and visions is to reach out to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and BL Santosh ji and other central leaders; the way, forward is to support and vote for Smti. Nemcha Kigpen, our official candidate for 50th Kangpokpi”, he concluded.