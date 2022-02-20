Rajasthan United Football Club To Conduct Trials In Nagaland

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

For the first time, Rajasthan United FC, an I-league club will be conducting residential scholarship trials in Nagaland at Kohima and Dimapur in support with the Kohima Town Club.

The club will be scouting the young players from the age group of U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-19. The trials will start from Dimapur on February 28 at DDSC ground, from 9 AM to 4 PM, while in Kohima on March 1 from 9 AM to 4 PM at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima.

The club stated in a press release that trials aimed to scout best talent players from Nagaland and nurture it through club’s residential football program. While also built strong team and second-line string for vacancies/reserves in the team.

The interested players can register by submitting documents such as date of birth certificate, aadhaar card, passport size photo (2 nos) , negative Covid-19 rtpcr report and registration fee of Rs 199 per player.

For registration, you can contact Daniel 8119818928 or Mhasi 9436609321 for Kohima, and for Dimapur to Olando 8414999749/Ayeto 9436424654.

Its worthy to note that Rajasthan United FC is a full-fledged football residential Academy/club that created history by winning the Hero I-League qualifiers 2021 and become the first team from the state of Rajasthan to participate in the Hero I-League. Apart from a Hero I-League, the club also have youth teams category from U-13, U-15 and U-18 to the senior team.