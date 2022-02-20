Sikkim : CM Golay Inspects Smart City Projects In Gangtok

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) took stock of the Smart City work projects in Gangtok.

He was accompanied by Urban Development Department (UDD) Minister – Arun Upreti and officers of the Smart City Development Limited. The inspection commenced from M.G Marg, where the Chief Minister assessed the footpaths from Pantaloons to Kazi road, old STNM above NH10, the upcoming Multi-Level Car Parking/Shopping Complex (Kanchenjunga Square) at Old STNM, and carpeting work at various locations.

CM directed the officials to work towards improving footpaths, installing railings at several spots, redevelopment of MG Marg along with improvement of tiles, and replacement of damaged drain covers among others. Similarly, he also suggested beautifying several locations and informed about conducting a meeting regarding several concerns in the coming days. Must tell Sikkim has two smart city projects each in Namchi and Gangtok.

The Gangtok Smart City Development Limited team led by the Chief Executive Officer, Bhupendra Kothari, Nodal Officer, Dipankar Lama, Superintending Engineer, Dorjee Laden, Assistant Engineers Tsheten Sherpa, Kalzang Rabden Lepcha, and Aswin Nirola were also present.