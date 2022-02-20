Tripura : 2 Student Projects Selected For ’29th National Children’s Science Congress’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 20, 2022 : Projects prepared by two students of Tripura have been selected at the 29th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) which took place recently in Gujarat.

The 29th NCSC-2021 was organized by the Gujarat Council of Science and Technology and supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India from February 15 to 19, 2022. This programme has been organized virtually for the first time due to COVID pandemic.

According to the specified quota, students aged between 10 and 17 years from each state join this event. From Tripura, 10 students from different districts joined this programme via WebEx.

The Tripura Science Forum has been pursuing this science-conscious endeavour with respect among the students, leading Tripura to an impeccable science light for the past 29 years.

In total 618 projects were served from all over the country this year and among them, 33 projects are considered as a meritorious list by the jury members.

This time, two projects from Tripura like other years have been evaluated as meritorious. The projects are research-oriented, so that they can be interested in science and research work from an early age.

Sourav Hossain, student of Kalachara Class XII School in dharmanagar under teacher guide Ruma Datta; and Pranab Debnath, student of Rajbari High School under teacher guide Rajib Poddar are the two students whose projects have been selected in the national event.

The secretary of the Tripura Science Forum (TSF) Panna Chakraborty and its president retired Prof J P Roy Choudhury along with other members of the Forum heartily congratulated the guide teachers and students for bringing great success to Tripura in the light of science.