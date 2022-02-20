Tripura : Education Department Bans Utilizing School Premises For Political Rallies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2022 : Tripura’s Education department on Saturday issued a memorandum that no school premises could be utilized by any political party or organizer for conducting political functions or rallies.

This development had been witnessed after a regional political party staged a rally without taking prior permission from the school authority or Director of Education department. Today’s political rally had caused immense trouble for students.

The Directorate of Secondary Education undersigned by Director of School Education department Chandni Chandran on Saturday issued a memorandum mentioning guidelines for using School Building, Classrooms, school premises, School playground, School Conference Hall and Auditorium etc.

The higher official informed “It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party or organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary or Elementary Education or concerned District Education officer as the case maybe is a pre requisite for conduction of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours.”

The undersigned informed that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC.

Especially since the schools have reopened after long breaks necessitated by Covid pandemic situation, it is completely unacceptable that the Headmasters are allowing such activities seriously hampering teaching – learning activities and violating the norms of the Department.

“The undersigned is to inform all Headmasters/TICs that strict action will be taken against them for the violations already committed and to warn others against any such violations in future.” – the notification further reads.

In case any organization is planning to conduct a non-permissible activity or a permissible activity without obtaining approval, it is the duty of the HM/TIC to inform the Inspector of Schools/District Education Officers.

After receipt of such information, the matter has to be immediately taken up with local administrative and Police authorities Sub Divisional Magistrate & Sub Divisional Police Officers requesting cancellation of permission given for the programme.

Any such request should be intimated to concerned District Magistrates and Director Elementary or Secondary Education for follow up action.