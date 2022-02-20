Tripura Police Arrested Two Con Men From Bihar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 20, 2022: Tripura’s Crime Branch arrested two con men from Bihar’s Tajpur area in Samastipur district and brought back to Agartala on Sunday.

Speaking to Northeast Today, a higher police official said “Accused persons identified as Navneet Kumar and Vinod Kumar were involved in stealing good amount of money from the accounts of two beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matri Bandhana Yojana in Tripura”.

A team of police personnel from Tripura’s Crime Branch Unit left for the said location as information disseminated that the local police of Bihar had successfully traced out the con men’s hideout.

In February 17 last, the duo con men were arrested by Tripura police in collaboration with local police of Bihar. They were brought to Agartala after the due proceedings and grant of transit remand, the official added.

He also said “The accused persons shall be interrogated at New Capital Complex Police Station located in Agartala city. Two FIRs were filed in connection with the crime in Tripura’s Kumarghat and Kailashahar. Giving the gravity of the crime, the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch”.

The official further added that an amount of Rs 5,000 was entitled to each of the beneficiaries as per the PMMBY scheme.