Tripura Police Seized 4,000 Bottles of Phensedyl Worth Rs 10 Lakhs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 20, 2022 : In yet another successful achievement, Tripura police on Sunday seized a huge cache of contraband items in the outskirts of Agartala city.

Sub-divisional Police Officer Asish Dasgupta of Amtali under West Tripura district told reporters that “Like every day, this morning also police stood for regular checking of vehicles at bypass road in the vicinity of Agartala city at a Naka Point.”

“The on duty police officials have observed that a jeep was approaching towards the naka point in an slow speed. When the police signalled the jeep to stop, the driver took a U-turn and tried to flee from the spot. But police personnel however detained the vehcile but the driver absconded”, he added.

Dasgupta said “During thorough search, we have seized 40 cartons filled with 4,000 bottles of Phensedyl. The price of these contraband items would be more than Rs 10 lakh. Police immediately nabbed the driver and investigation is going on”.

Praising the step of state police, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in social media handle wrote, “We are not leaving any stone unturned to make #DrugsFreeTripura. A consignment of 4000 phensedyl bottles has been seized by the Amtali police station and a case has been registered under NDPS act. Congratulations to concerned authorities for their commendable job”.

Biplab Kumar Deb after becoming the chief minister of Tripura made a clarion call of ‘Nasha Mukta Tripura’ (Drug Free Tripura) and the state police is working in that direction in an energetic form.