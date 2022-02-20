Tripura : Veteran CPI Leader Joins TIPRA-Motha Led By Pradyot Kishore Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Manindra Reang, veteran CPI leader and former Jail minister of the erstwhile Left Front government joined TIPRA Motha at Manpathar in Santirbazar of South Tripura district on Saturday.

Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who is the chairman of the TIPRA Motha and elected MDC of TTAADC welcomed the CPI’s veteran leader in this socio-political regional party.

Earlier, Manindra Reang joined Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s political party ‘Janata Dal (United)’ as the president of Tripura state unit in July 2019 after losing assembly election in 2018 from Santibazar assembly constituency, an ST-reserved seat.

CPI is the partner of the Left Front organization. He was told to resign from the ministerial berth in 2005 as the number of cabinet berths was reduced from 18 to 12 members. In 2013, Reang was reinstated as the minister of Manik Sarkar’s government.

Again in the 2018 assembly election, Manindra Reang contested on a CPI ticket but lost in the battle. Different sources alleged that the CPI leader had faced attack and embarrassment after the BJP-led coalition government came to power. Following this trouble, he joined JD(U).