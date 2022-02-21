Assam Cabinet Approves River Basin Management Project, Relaxes Agro Forestry Regulations; Check Out Key Decisions

NET Web Desk

The Assam Cabinet has approved Phase-I of World-Bank aided Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project worth of $125 million, and decided to ease agro-forestry rules and streamline recruitment to state government departments.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that work on integrated water management and flood/river erosion-related works will be taken up in Burhi-Dihing and Beki river basins under Phase-I worth $83 million (Rs 597.6 Crores).

Meanwhile, $22 million (Rs 158.4 Crores) will be disbursed for Disaster Risk mitigation, and setting up 100 climate resilient villages and approximately 50 multipurpose flood shelters. The cabinet have also decided to release State Financial Concurrence to full DPR of Beki and Burhi Dihing projects worth of Rs 1,133.7 Crores.

Approximately Rs 1000 Crores will be provided for supporting the design and construction of Assam Skill University campus. In order to improve administrative efficiency and ensure seamless functioning in view of creation of new districts, the Department of Water Resources will be restructured.

Besides, the Assam Cabinet has also approved the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2022 for Group A & B posts. This will pave the way for a common recruitment examination for better resource utilization.

It has also decided to approve the Assam Direct Recruitment for Class III and Class IV Analogous Posts Rules, 2022 for recruitment in Class III & IV posts.

The Assam Cabinet have also approved Rs 154 Crores for implementing ‘Free Drugs & Consumables’ scheme for 2021-22 to National Health Mission (NHM), Assam for ensuring free availability of essential drugs to hospitals in tea garden areas. It has also decided to facilitate e-auction of minerals, approving appointment of SBI Capital Markets Ltd as transaction adviser on nomination basis.

It has also approved the amendment of Assam Forest Regulation, 1891 for assigning select forest areas to forest-dwelling communities for conservation & livelihood opportunities.

Another major key decisions includes approval to – Amendment of Transit Rules of Assam Forest Regulation, 1891 to exempt certain species of trees of requiring certification from Forest Department for felling & transit purposes.

These trees comprises of – mango, black berry, jackfruit, eucalyptus, agar species, sandalwood, bamboo, poplar, leteku, paniol, guava, black wattle, casuarina, rubberwood tree, palmyra palm, areca nut, cashew nut, coconut, Israeli babool, citrus species, subabool, false Ashoka, tamarind, ahat and silver oak.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet during its meeting has also approved the amendment of Assam (Control of Felling and Removal of Trees from Non-Forest Lands) Rules, 2002 by inserting Rule 3.8.

Under this, 25 species will be exempted from obtaining felling permission from Forest Department.