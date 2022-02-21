Assam : Gandhian Leader & Padma Shri Recipient – Shakuntala Choudhury Passes Away

NET Web Desk

The freedom fighter & eminent social worker – Shakuntala Chowdhury, who is known for leading the path towards social progress by following the ideas and philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi breathed her last on February 20, after battling with age-related illnesses. She was 102-years-old.

Fondly addressed as ‘Shakuntala Baideo’, the Padma Shri recipient hailed from Kamrup in the northeastern state of Assam. She is known to have worked for the well-being of people, especially women and children in her native state.

The distinguished social worker served as the supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Guwahati. She was also a recipient of Vayoshestha Samman – National Awards For Senior Citizens 2021, provided by the Government of India.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled her demise, “Deeply anguished at the passing away of veteran Gandhian and Padma Shri Shakuntala Choudhury.” – he wrote.

“Her life was devoted to selfless service, truth, simplicity and non-violence at Sarania Ashram, Guwahati where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed in 1946. My prayers for her sadgati Om Shanti!,” – he further added.