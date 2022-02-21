Assam Man Shot At By Cousin’s Boyfriend From West Bengal; Accused Held

NET Web Desk

In a terrible event, a man hailing from West Bengal on Sunday shot a cousin brother of his girlfriend in the Basistha area of Guwahati, Assam.

According to ANI report, the accused identified as Samay Roy, has been apprehended alongwith the pistol.

“A man shot his girlfriend’s brother on Sunday in the Basistha area of Guwahati. The accused has been identified as Samay Roy who allegedly shot Prem Kumar Debnath, who was the cousin brother of Roy’s girlfriend.” – informed Subhrajyoti Bora, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Guwahati.

“The accused came from West Bengal. Police reached the site and apprehended the accused along with the pistol,” he added.