Assembly Polls : Congress Aims To Protect History, Culture & Dialect Of Manipur; Asserts Rahul Gandhi

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the assembly elections in Manipur, the Indian National Congress (INC) leader – Rahul Gandhi today asserted that the party aims to protect the history, culture & language of Manipur which “BJP and RSS have undermined”.

Addressing a public rally in Imphal, the Congress leader said, “BJP and RSS come to Manipur not with respect but with a sense of superiority. On the other hand, I come with humility to learn from the diverse tribes, the hills and the valley, and how you treat your women.”

What a massive reception! The people of Manipur express their steadfast support to the Congress party by showering Shri @RahulGandhi with immense love, respect & appreciation.#ManipurWithRahul pic.twitter.com/WdqpmSilPu — Congress (@INCIndia) February 21, 2022

“I believe that every single state has equal right to have own languages, culture, history and a way of looking at themselves. On the other hand, BJP believes in one ideology, one language and one culture. India is facing a battle between these two ideologies,” he further added.

He also promised to give one-third reservation to women in Manipur, revive the MSME sector, make the state self-sufficient in rice production, improve irrigational facilities, construct food parks and build more women-controlled ‘Ima markets’.

“A minister defended it saying it is his culture to take off shoes but it is not my culture to humiliate guests. They are assaulting our culture and traditions,” he said.

“Palm oil plantations are being planned to destroy your future. These will benefit only a handful of big businesses,” he said.

He also alleged that thousands of people had died in Manipur due to lack of oxygen and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic and the northeastern state was among the worst performers in vaccination.

The Congress leader claimed that GST has affected small and medium enterprises in Manipur.

“We will guarantee MSP in horticulture. We want to make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production, and improve irrigational facilities. The Congress will revive the MSME sector, and support and protect smaller businesses, focus on food processing industries and establish food parks,” he said.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.