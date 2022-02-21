COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 9 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,279

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 9 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64279, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Out of the fresh new cases, 2 each were detected from Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, and Tawang; and one each from Lohit, Longding, Namsai, Lower Subansiri and Tirap districts.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 302 active cases, while 29 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63681.