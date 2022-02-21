COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 11 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,304

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 11 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93304, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 343 active cases, while 37 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91390, while 3 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1571.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,37,754 total vaccines, with 1413 citizens been inoculated. As many as 684 citizens of 18+ age group and 130 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.