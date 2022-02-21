COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 519 New Cases; 27.12% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 519 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 27.12%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9919. While, a total of 2,06,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 643 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1914 samples were tested on February 20, 2022, out of which 236 samples belonged to males, while 283 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,95,757. The official statement further adds that TrueNAT detected 14 (30.43%) positive cases, while Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 505 (27.03%) positive cases.