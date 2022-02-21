IED Blast In Election-Bound Manipur; 2 ITBP Personnel Deployed On Poll Duty Injured

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the assembly polls, two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were left injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast which occurred in Manipur on Sunday, as informed by officials.

According to PTI report, the tragic incident was reported at around 8 PM in the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district, located at 45 kms away from the state capital – Imphal. Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar, both identified as members of the ITBP Party, were performing an area dominance patrol when the severe blast occurred.

The troops were part of the ‘E’ company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duties in the state. The injured personnel have been admitted to the Kakching public hospital, and are currently in a stable condition.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.