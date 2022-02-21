Kaziranga Rhino Poaching Incident : Key Perpetrator – Asmat Ali Escapes Police Custody 

NET Web Desk

The key perpetrator involved with the latest rhino poaching case in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) – Asmat Ali alias Nalco, who was recently nabbed from Kerala, managed to escape from the police custody in Biswanath, Assam.



According to reports, the poacher who was handcuffed reportedly jumped off from a boat that was transporting him. However, he jumped into the Brahmaputra River to escape further arrest.

Its worthy to note that Assam Police on February 2 announced cash rewards for three wanted rhino poachers, suspected to be involved in the recent poaching case in KNP. These wanted men were – Asmat Ali alias Nalco, Abdul Matin alias Kala, and Ataur Rahman alias Bassa of No. 1 Adabheti village under the Sootea police station in Biswanath District.

A bounty of Rs 6 lakh for the poachers (Rs 2 lakh against each) has been announced by the police. Moreover, another cash reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced to the person who gives information leading to the recovery of the poached rhino horn.