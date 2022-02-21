Manipur Assembly Polls : Proscribed Militant Outfit – CorCom To Boycott PM Modi’s Visit On February 22

NET Web Desk

The conglomeration of 6 banned militant outfits – Coordination Committee (CorCom) has announced to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit into the northeastern state of Manipur on February 22, to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the Assembly polls.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, there would be “complete lockdown” from 1 PM until the PM left the state. However, health emergencies, essential services and customary functions will also be exempted from the purview of the boycott.

“PM Modi’s visit is meant to deceive other countries showing that the people of Manipur are living independently. It is to continue the ‘forced election’ that has been going on for several decades” – mentioned the statement.

“But the election is not going to provide the long-standing demand of independence of the people of Manipur (Kangleipak). Forget independence, the state governments that have been formed were not able to protect the lives of the people and safeguard the unity of the people,” – it further added.

CorCom also alleged that the manifestos of the political parties neither guarantee the safety of the land and people of Manipur nor any hope for a peaceful and prosperous future. Even if it is mentioned, they are lying to the people.

PM Modi will be addressing a public meeting rally at the Luwangshangbam sports complex, which is situated in Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s constituency.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.