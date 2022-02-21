Sikkim : Cancelling Fraudulent Land Registration Not Adequate, Apprehend Perpetrators; Asserts SSS President

- Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim
The President of Sikkim Suraksha Samiti (SSS) – Madan Tamang while addressing a press conference today asserted that cancelling fraudulent land registrations is not adequate.
Just a month back, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jorethang – Saloni Pradhan cancelled numerous such illegal land registrations.
“Yes, we are happy that Saloni Pradhan, SDM, Jorethang, has boldly cancelled the registrations; I salute her, but at the same time, I am concerned that many officials were present when illegal work was carried-out; they should be punished as well, because if they remain there, they may repeat the illegalities; those who were involved in the registration process should also be punished.” – Tamang said as he acknowledged the Jorethang SDM.
Sikkim Suraksha Samiti is a non-profit organisation that has been addressing the problem of illegitimate documents in Sikkim for many years and has previously brought many such incidents to the public’s attention.
Meanwhile, two years ago, the SSS Joint Secretary – La Tshering Lepcha filed a complaint in ADC East alleging that a person named Ram Bahadur Tamang had falsified a Residential Certificate.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Lepcha asserted that the matter was heard, but the file was lost from the office before the order was given. The Sikkim Suraksha Samiti has charged the responsible officials of extreme carelessness in their response to the situation.
According to Lepcha, Ram Bahadur Tamang hails from Nepal’s Dolakha area.