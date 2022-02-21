Sikkim : Cancelling Fraudulent Land Registration Not Adequate, Apprehend Perpetrators; Asserts SSS President

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The President of Sikkim Suraksha Samiti (SSS) – Madan Tamang while addressing a press conference today asserted that cancelling fraudulent land registrations is not adequate.

Just a month back, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jorethang – Saloni Pradhan cancelled numerous such illegal land registrations.

“Yes, we are happy that Saloni Pradhan, SDM, Jorethang, has boldly cancelled the registrations; I salute her, but at the same time, I am concerned that many officials were present when illegal work was carried-out; they should be punished as well, because if they remain there, they may repeat the illegalities; those who were involved in the registration process should also be punished.” – Tamang said as he acknowledged the Jorethang SDM.