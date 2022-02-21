Sikkim Government To Launch Modern Technologies For Cultivation On February 22

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim government is gearing-up to inaugurate the much-anticipated modern technology of hydroponics, aquaponics, and rooftop farming in Sokeythang, Gangtok on February 22.

Addressing a press conference at the Training Hall of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services – Lok Nath Sharma informed the same.

During the event, Sharma highlighted the objectives and purpose of launching the newly-developed farming technology of Aquaponics, Hydroponics and Rooftop farming. This modern technology will enhance productivity even in small private landholdings, thereby ensuring financial benefits for the farmers, he stated.

“Hydroponics is the technique of growing plants without soil by using organic nutrients. It would be very beneficial for farmers because it assures higher yield and economic returns compared to natural agricultural practices, because of higher number of harvest cycles. Aquaponics is an integrated food production system that combines raising fish in tanks with soilless plant culture. The nutrient -rich water generated in the procedure while raising fish provides natural fertilizer for plants and these plants help to purify water for the fish.” – asserted the Minister.

Sharma mentioned that concerned departments have developed 4 different models of Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Roof top farming of both low cost and high cost green house at designated premises.

According to IPR report, these models will remain open for interested individuals to explore, attain guidance from technical experts, and educate visitors about the procedure, benefits, structural set-up after scheduled launching of Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Rooftop farming.