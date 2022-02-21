Sikkim : Over 3000 SGAY Houses To Be Constructed By March 2022

A total of 1949 houses under the flagship programme – Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) have been completed till date and the executing agency has assured that all 3050 houses will be completed by March 2022.

It was informed during the coordination meeting which was convened under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary, RDD, Government of Sikkim, in the presence of Pr. Chief Engineer, Special Secretary, Chief Engineer, Director (Accounts), the officials of RDD with the representatives from Mungipa Trade Pvt. Ltd. today.

The main agenda of the meeting was to assess the physical progress of SGAY houses and address the critical issues regarding the construction of houses.

In the end, the Principal Secretary expressed his satisfaction on the progress of the houses and directed the agency to complete the remaining houses within the stipulated time as envisioned by the Chief Minister of providing pucca houses to the rural poor.

SGAY is a flagship programme of the State government initiated to transform the rural landscape for the poor and marginalized section of the society. The scheme aims at facilitating dignified housing for the poor in order to improve the quality of their lives by providing basic amenities.

The department has set a target to construct a total of 3050 number of Sikkim Garib Aawas Yojna houses by March 31, 2022. Nearly 100 number of houses have been allocated in each constituency including Sangha constituency.